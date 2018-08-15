Report: Sacramento’s Bad, Crowded Roads Cost Drivers $2,200 Annually

SACRAMENTO — A new study shows that deteriorating pavement and congested roadways are costing Sacramento driver an average of $2,200 every year.

The study was done by a national transportation research group called TRIP.

Damaged roads alone, which can lead to more vehicle maintenance, cost drivers $750 every year.

“I actually have a chip in my window from debris that flew up off the side of the highway,” driver Elaine Engott said. “I also had to replace a tire due to hitting a pothole.”

Engott said replacing the tire was more than $400.

But it’s not just damaged cars caused by deteriorating roads. The TRIP study also shows drivers pay nearly a thousand dollars annually for fuel and lost time because of traffic congestion.

“Used to be just during rush hour. Now, it doesn’t matter what time of day unless it’s three in the morning. You’re going to sit there for 15, 20, 30 minutes and hope somebody doesn’t crash into you,” driver Craig Marchione said.

On top of that, crashes cost drivers $420 each year.