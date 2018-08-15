Robot Connects Loved Ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beam Telepresence enhances remote communication by providing access to eye-to-eye conversations, in-person interactions, and productive collaboration through an effortless, virtual experience regardless of one’s location.

The Beam is a robotic telepresence device that is reinventing how people communicate and interact while in disparate physical locations. Beam provides users with a physical presence (you feel like someone is there with you or, if you’re the remote party, that you’re part of the mix) and makes interactions more personal, natural, connected, and engaged. People can jump in and out of conversations in a fluid way and adjust their vertical display for eye-to-eye conversations whether others in the room are sitting or standing. Beam telepresence technology provides users with superior mobility, consistent communication (seamless connectivity and availability), superior HD camera visibility, noise cancellation, and long battery life.

More info:

Beam from Suitable Technologies

SuitableTech.com

Facebook: @SuitableTech