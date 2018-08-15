× School District Investigating ‘Racially Insensitive’ Video Made by 2 McClatchy High School Students

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Unified School District has launched an investigation into what they say was a “racially insensitive” video made by two students from C.K. McClatchy High School.

In the video, the Greater Sacramento NAACP Branch says two students appear to be wearing blackface makeup. They also repeatedly use racial slurs, according to SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar.

Aguilar released a statement Wednesday about the video after it was posted on social media, which reads in part:

“I am aware that two students from our district posted an inappropriate video over social media using racial slurs and engaging in other racially insensitive behavior. Our district takes very seriously and finds unacceptable the use of racist language and behavior by any student, employee or member of our school community. The use of racially offensive language or behavior in our schools by anyone does not reflect our values as a school district and will not be tolerated.”

SCUSD’s investigation will look into the policies the two students violated when they made and posted the video, which will help determine what steps the school district will take next.

The NAACP has reached out to McClatchy’s principal, Peter Lambert, and demanded action be taken against the students.

“In light of the rapid expansion of white supremacy across the United States, and the dangers it creates, the district needs to send a message that this type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated on any of its campuses,” said Betty Williams, president of the Sacramento NAACP.