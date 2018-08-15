Street Soccer USA National Cup Coming to Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now, Sacramento. Street Soccer USA has announced a national cup will be held in Sacramento this October -- Sacramento will host the prestigious national tournament that brings over 300 soccer players from across the country to compete for an opportunity to attend the Homeless World Cup.

Street Soccer USA programs bring together soccer teams made up of homeless and formerly homeless adults using soccer as a vehicle for personal development.

Teams of all ages and backgrounds will come together to celebrate diversity in the Social Impact, Corporate and Open Cup Competitions.

The three-day event will pop up feature pop-up street soccer stadium field in the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

Over 300 players will travel to Sacramento. Eight men and eight women will be selected during this event for the SSUSA National team to compete in the Homeless World Cup which will take place in Mexico City in November ’18.

Wednesday at 9 a.m., city leaders and Street Soccer USA officials will hold a press conference to announce everything we can expect when the National Cup rolls in from October 5-7.