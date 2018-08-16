After 2 Decades, Turlock’s Quarterback Club is Back

TURLOCK — After being dormant for two decades, the Quarterback Club in Turlock is back.

Steven Backus, club president and Turlock High School alumnus, is leading the charge in bringing the group back.

The Quarterback Club is made up of community members raising thousands of dollars to help equip the Turlock High School’s football team with new jerseys, shoulder pads and practice gear. The team also has new helmets that help protect players against concussions.

“It’s not just about playing football. It’s about their academics, it’s about their citizenship,” Backus said. “Our coaches have done an outstanding job. It’s just a pleasure to back them up with anything they need from us.”

The Quarterback Club also hosts a weekly breakfast on Saturdays and will provide food for the team after road games. The club takes pride in a school with 168 kids playing from freshman to varsity, with a team GPA sitting around 3.5 last year.

For the players, the impact of the club extends beyond new threads on the field.

“They’re at games, giving handshakes after practice, telling you they are proud of you,” Turlock quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz said. “It makes an impact, you know?”

It’s support that is helping a school with 98 years of football history stand out again. As college offers roll in for players on the team, the quarterback club works to ensure every student-athlete takes school seriously and finds a way to make a mark off the field, as well.