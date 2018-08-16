Four Midtown Sacramento Businesses Unite for Carr Fire Fundraiser

More than a 1,000 homes in Shasta and Trinity counties have been destroyed in the devastating Carr Fire.

Where homes once stood, neighborhoods are reduced to rubble.

Eight people have been killed in the fire, flames have scorched more than 214,000 acres and it is just 69 percent contained.

Relief efforts are underway and today, four local small businesses in Sacramento’s midtown area are uniting to raise money for the Red Cross to help victims.

The multi-location fundraiser is being held today.

Here’s how you can contribute: