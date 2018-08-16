Man Shakes ‘Uncontrollably’ in Sacramento Police Footage Before His In-Custody Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department has released all body camera, dashcam and surveillance videos of an in-custody death from July 31.

Just after 2 a.m., officers approached five people in a parking lot on Stockton Boulevard near Fruitridge Road. The police department reports they were holding open alcohol containers.

One of the men was found to have an outstanding felony, no-bail warrant out for his arrest and was detained.

See the footage in its entirety on the Sacramento Police Department's Youtube channel. Viewer discretion is advised.

He was handcuffed and placed in the back of a squad car. In the footage, what appears to be drug paraphernalia is seen on the hood of the squad car the man is placed in.

At one point, the arresting officer noticed something was wrong. Around 18 minutes into the video from the arresting turns around from the front seat.

"Hey what are you doing back there?" the officer asks the suspect, as captured by his body camera. "Why are you shaking? You good?"

He tells the suspect it looks like he is "trippin'" and "shaking uncontrollably." In several of the videos, he can be seen trembling in the patrol car and is even heard grunting when he does not respond to questioning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Later the officer asks the suspect what he has in his mouth. One officer notes the man cannot talk properly.

The officer tells the man he is going to call a medic, despite the suspect repeatedly saying he had nothing in his mouth and refusing medical help.

"Hey, be straight up with me, did you swallow drugs?" the officer asks the man.

"No," the suspect responds.

"OK, well then why would you be shaking this much?" the officer asks.

"Because I'm just high," the man says.

Firefighters came to check on the suspect and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say a "sandwich bag" was found inside the suspect's throat but it's not yet clear what was inside the bag. However, a toxicology report shows the man had methamphetamine and other drugs in his system.

The investigation is ongoing.