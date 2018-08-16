Officer Griess Memorial Set for Friday

VACAVILLE — A memorial service for fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess is scheduled for Friday morning at The Father’s House church in Vacaville.

Griess was killed during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in Fairfield. The officer had pulled a driver over when investigators say 36-year-old Sean Walker, of Rocklin, drifted onto the shoulder. Griess and the man he pulled over, Jaime Buenza Manuel, were killed.

Investigators say Walker was distracted by his phone while driving.

The CHP scheduled rolling street closures for Griess’ procession:

7:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. All lanes of Elmira Road in front of Vaca Hills Chapel between Allison Drive and Beelard Drive will be completely closed. 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. (Route #1) A procession will cause momentary delays as it travels south on Browns Valley Parkway from Vaca Valley Parkway. The procession will continue to southbound Allison Drive and then east on Elmira Road, stopping momentarily in front of Vaca Hills Chapel. 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. (Route #2) The procession will proceed from Vaca Hills Chapel eastbound on Elmira Road to northbound Leisure Town Road. The procession will travel northbound on Leisure Town Road, east on Vaca Valley Parkway, south on East Ackerly Drive, and then south on Horse Creek Drive before arriving at The Father’s House.

FOX40 will carry Griess’ memorial live on Facebook.