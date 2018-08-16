Sports Memorabilia Lines the Walls of This Fairfield Superfan’s Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- There are sports fans and then there are "super" sports fans.

"It's a 'wow' experience when people walk through that front door," said collector Bill Abeling. "You can see their eyes light up and they don't know what to say and they don't know where to start."

Abeling began collecting sports items when he was just 10 years old. Now 57, he has turned his entire home into a collector's dream, with more than 700 items throughout.

"Afterwards, I looked back and thought, 'Wow, this really does look like a sports bar on steroids,'" he said.

"There is always something to talk about here, absolutely," said his girlfriend, Lynn Nolen.

Just about every item is signed and all of it is insured. Abeling, however, does not put a lot of sentimental value into what he collects.

"I think everything has a value on it and every value has a place," Abeling told FOX40.

His collection includes quite a bit of musical items as well.

"From guitars we have Steve Perry, Neil Young. We have Bob Seager, Pink, Charlie Daniels, Miley Cyrus," Abeling said.

So, what's left for a guy who seems to have everything all on display in his home?

"I don't know," he said. "I'm content with what I have right now, so I haven't really pursued looking at what else may be out there."