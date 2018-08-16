Who is Omar Ameen, the Alleged ISIS Fighter Living in Sacramento?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A clearer picture is emerging about Omar Ameen's life in the U.S. and back in Iraq.

Ameen was arrested Wednesday in a Sacramento apartment for allegedly leading an ISIS convoy in Iraq to murder an Iraqi police officer in the al-Anbar province in 2014.

But 45-year-old Ameen was a welding student at American River College and an employee at a local auto body shop. As neighbors described him, Ameen seemed like a hard-working family man.

"We were shocked, you know," said neighbor Greg Hutson. "We couldn’t believe it was happening, to be honest."

"Back in Iraq, in Rawa, he was a very good person and his family doesn’t do anything bad," said a man who knew Ameen.

A man FOX40 spoke to, who did not want to be identified, was close to Ameen both in Iraq and Sacramento. He believes the government’s case, based in part on one eyewitness, according to unsealed court documents, is weak.

"Just someone like reports him from Iraq, maybe have something with him," the man said.

But the intel gathered against Ameen in court records tells another story. It is an extensive history of alleged terrorism dating back to 2004, with al-Qaida and ISIS.

"Everyone would agree that this is a failure of the system to let this happen," said attorney Mark Reichel.

Reichel told FOX40 with his extensive history Ameen should never have been let into the country under refugee status.

"The system is really stringent," Reichel said. "I mean, this is the exception. The screening process is meant to prevent this."

"We’ve never had one case of an alleged or even an actual terrorist in our region," said Debrah Ortiz.

Ortiz is with Open Doors, a refugee resettlement agency. She says cases like Ameen's are incredibly rare and should not reflect the larger refugee population.

"The commitment of those who come here under refugee status who work hard, who attend our schools, who contribute to our local economy, who are raising their families," Ortiz said.

Court records show Ameen did lie on applications to get refugee status. In addition to vetting and interviews, Ortiz says a refugee's profile is checked against various databases, including counterterrorism, Interpol, DEA and FBI. They also check aliases and biometrics, like fingerprints.