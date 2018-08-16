Woman Reunited with Lost Wedding Ring Thanks to Social Media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- An Elk Grove woman was reunited with her lost wedding ring thanks to social media and the kindness of strangers.

Elisa Rodriguez's ring had been on her finger for 37 years -- until Sunday. Rodriguez says she looked down and noticed her ring was gone.

"I took off my ring put it in my lap and put lotion on," she said.

Rodriguez remembers grabbing a bite to eat. While sitting in an Elk Grove parking lot, she took the ring off to clean her hands.

"I forgot to put it back on and got to the restaurant, got out of the car," she told FOX40.

In such a big parking lot, she says she knew her chances of finding the ring were slim -- so she turned to Facebook, posting messages and asking anyone in the area for help.

Not long afterward, a woman commented that her 4-year-old son had found the ring.

"My phone went off that I had a text message and it said, 'Did you know the ring was found?'" Rodriguez said.

Now, Rodriguez is just grateful for a kind gesture from a 4-year-old and his mom.

"If you're watching this, thank you so much. You will never know how grateful I am," she said. "And how much it means that you were honest and like you said, setting the example for your kids."