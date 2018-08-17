Body Cam, Dash Cam Video Shows Sacramento Police Vehicle Striking Teen Fleeing Officers

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has released body camera and dashboard camera video from the evening of July 22, when a teenager was struck by a patrol vehicle.

The crash happened late at night on Eleanor Avenue near Rio Linda Boulevard and El Camino Avenue.

Officers had stopped the 16-year-old because his bicycle didn’t have a front facing light, but the teen ran away.

Police say another patrol vehicle responding to the scene had attempted to cut the teen off, but lost control and hit him in front of a home on Eleanor Avenue. The patrol vehicle then hit a parked car in the driveway. Detectives say the speed of the car is still under investigation, but the speed reported on the dashboard camera was 27 miles per hour.

In the video, the teen repeatedly screams, “I’m sorry” while being put in handcuffs. He was later taken to the hospital with what police described as minor injuries. The teen was released from the hospital a few hours later.

Another witness said he was hit by the patrol car but detectives said, based on the dashboard camera video, that wasn’t true.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn issued a statement to the video along with the release of the video: