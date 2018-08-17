Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 12th Annual Curtis Fest will feature over 70 local artisans under the beautiful canopy of trees at Curtis Park. Artists and makers include painters, sculptors, textile artists, and wood workers. Live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, children’s fairy and a pet refreshment station makes this a great way to finish out the summer.

This free event is open to the public and followed by Music the Park. Don’t forget a picnic blanket and chairs to sit on while you watch the musicians or eat your food truck tasties.

More info:

Curtis Fest Artisan Fair

Sunday, Aug 26th

10am - 4pm

Free

William Curtis Park

916-452-3005

Sierra2.org/CurtisFest2018