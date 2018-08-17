The 12th Annual Curtis Fest will feature over 70 local artisans under the beautiful canopy of trees at Curtis Park. Artists and makers include painters, sculptors, textile artists, and wood workers. Live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, children’s fairy and a pet refreshment station makes this a great way to finish out the summer.
This free event is open to the public and followed by Music the Park. Don’t forget a picnic blanket and chairs to sit on while you watch the musicians or eat your food truck tasties.
More info:
Curtis Fest Artisan Fair
Sunday, Aug 26th
10am - 4pm
Free
William Curtis Park
916-452-3005
Sierra2.org/CurtisFest2018