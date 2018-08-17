Funeral Services to Be Held for CHP Officer Killed in Crash

VACAVILLE — It’s going to be a somber morning for law enforcement officers and members of the community.

A memorial service will be held Friday morning for fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess. The morning will begin with a procession before coming to an end at the Father’s House on Horse Creek Drive.

Traffic will be impacted on several city streets, beginning at 7 a.m. as the procession moves from the Vaca Hills Chapel to the Father’s House Church.

Last Friday, officer Griess pulled over 49-year-old Jaime Manuel on I-80 near Fairfield. Griess’ motorcycle and Manuel’s Saturn were struck when a pick up truck veered off the highway onto the shoulder. Both Griess and Manuel were killed.

Investigators say 36-year-old Sean Walker, of Rocklin, was distracted by his phone while driving.

Since then, the community has seen the lowering of flags and outpouring support from CHP and the entire law enforcement community.

A bell toll was held for Griess at the CHP Academy on Monday; today, the 19-year veteran will be remembered by his colleagues and loved ones.

The family man leaves behind a wife, two adult daughters and a 14-year-old son.

The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public and will be streamed on the FOX40 Facebook page.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

7:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. All lanes of Elmira Road in front of Vaca Hills Chapel between Allison Drive and Beelard Drive will be completely closed. 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. (Route #1) A procession will cause momentary delays as it travels south on Browns Valley Parkway from Vaca Valley Parkway. The procession will continue to southbound Allison Drive and then east on Elmira Road, stopping momentarily in front of Vaca Hills Chapel. 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. (Route #2) The procession will proceed from Vaca Hills Chapel eastbound on Elmira Road to northbound Leisure Town Road. The procession will travel northbound on Leisure Town Road, east on Vaca Valley Parkway, south on East Ackerly Drive, and then south on Horse Creek Drive before arriving at The Father’s House.