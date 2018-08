Jackson Rancheria: ‘Wishes on Wheels’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort and Harley Davidson of Folsom are proud to sponsor the 4th Annual Wishes on Wheels Ride benefiting Make-A-Wish® Northeastern California and Northern Nevada on Sunday, August 26, 2018.Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort - Wishes on WheelsSunday, August 26th8am at Harley Davidson of Folsom, Ends at Jackson Rancheria$25 at JacksonCasino.com and $35 after August 22

