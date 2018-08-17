Man Accused of Impersonating Deputy Arrested at Sac International

SACRAMENTO — A Folsom man suspected of impersonating a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday evening at the Sacramento International Airport.

Deputies say 34-year-old Brad Beaver was wearing a complete Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department uniform, complete with a duty belt and handgun. His car, a white Lexus hatchback, was parked in the loading zone of Terminal A.

In speaking with deputies, Beaver said he worked at the jail but “provided information inconsistent with Sheriff’s Department knowledge and practices,” investigators said.

Beaver’s car had emergency lights in it but no other markings to indicate it was a law enforcement vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Deputies said Beaver was at the airport to pick up a friend, and never entered any secure area.

Later, in Beaver’s home, deputies say they found several guns and a “large amount” of ammunition, along with ballistic vests and other accessories typically worn by law enforcement officers.

Investigators say Beaver is not a law enforcement officer and has never been employed by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.