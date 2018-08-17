Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Congressman’s Kids

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Florida man on charges that he threatened to kill the children of U.S. Rep. Brian Mast because he was upset about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Laurence Key was indicted Thursday on charges of communication of a threat to kidnap or injure a person. The 68-year-old was arrested in June after an intern said he called the Florida congressman’s office in Washington and threatened to kidnap and kill Mast’s three young children because of policies about immigrant children being separated from their parents.

FORT PIERCE, FL – FEBRUARY 24: Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) speaks during a town hall meeting at the Havert L. Fenn Center on February 24, 2017 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Rep. Mast held the veteran’s town hall meeting that ranged from topics on veterans, school choice, health care as well as issues surrounding President Donald Trump and his administration. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Authorities say Key had contacted Mast’s office 478 times before.

He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

TC Palm reports Key denied the charges and invoked his right to remain silent.