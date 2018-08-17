Orangevale Residents Concerned Over ‘Growing Problem’ in Their Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- More than two dozen neighbors in one Sacramento County neighborhood took matters into their own hands by holding their neighborhood watch meetings outside a fast food restaurant they say has become ground zero for transients and drug abuse.

The neighborhood watch held their meeting outside of a Taco Bell Friday and they say the problem isn’t just at this one location.

This community watch group call themselves ‘proactive’ in dealing with issues concerning vandalism, drug abuse and homelessness in their community.

And they hold these meetings at different businesses - not just the Taco Bell - hoping more is done to fix the growing problem they’re facing.

“It’s a great community, a lot of really level-headed people around here,” said Mac Macleod, an Orangevale resident.

As cars pass down Greenback Lane during rush hour, these Orangevale neighbors are banding together.

“We do a lot of community service, we help clean up areas,” Gary Burns, who is a member of the Orangevale neighborhood watch, said.

Hoping to fight crime and vandalism popping up in their community, the Orangevale neighborhood watch’s Facebook page has more eight thousand members.

And some of them standing face to face with what they say is a growing drug problem happening at local businesses - all hours of the day.

“It’s a safe community but it’s getting to the point where it’s not and that’s the issue,” another member of the neighborhood watch, Brandon Schwab said.

They say transients and drug abuse is taking over several areas - specifically inside and outside of the Taco Bell and others late night locations in town.

“Every time they camp behind a building they tag it, they leave a lot of graffiti, human feces everywhere,” said Macleod.

They say they want more security and accountability from businesses however, Schwab said they’re “hoping the overall presence will help drive it away.”

They’ll continue to fight crime - together.

“It’s a great community, everyone keeps an eye on it, we just want it to stay that way,” Macleod said.

FOX40 reached out to the Taco Bell location where members of the neighborhood watch team set up; the manager on duty didn’t want to comment but did direct us to the corporate number, which at the time was closed for business.

Members of the Orangevale community watch say they’re going to continue these meetings outside businesses if the problems don’t go away.