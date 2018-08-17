Person Suspected of Stealing Bus after Pulling It Over with Stolen CHP Cruiser at Sac State

SACRAMENTO — School officials at Sacramento State University say someone in a stolen CHP cruiser pulled over a bus on campus, directed the driver to get out and then drove away in the bus on Friday.

Sac State spokesman Brian Blomster said the suspect took the bus onto J Street, where the CHP, Sacramento Police Department and campus police pulled them over.

The J Street entrance to the campus was closed.

It was not immediately when or how the suspect stole the CHP cruiser, or if any weapons were involved.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story.