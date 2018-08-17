Plant-Based Pop-Up Dinner

Food Simply Dinners are hosted by Me, Camille McArdle-Hankin.  My mission is to bring health, community, and conversation to one table.  My passion for cooking and talent in creating delicious farm-to-table and nutritious recipes is something I want to share with others.  I believe that food inspires fellowship and that the act of people coming together to share a meal is both powerful and important.  I invite you to join me in the gifts of food, community, and conversation.  My next Pop-Up Dinners are on August 24th, September 8th.

More info:
August 24th
7pm- 9pm
Land Park
Food-Simply.com/Events
Facebook: @FoodSimply