Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food Simply Dinners are hosted by Me, Camille McArdle-Hankin. My mission is to bring health, community, and conversation to one table. My passion for cooking and talent in creating delicious farm-to-table and nutritious recipes is something I want to share with others. I believe that food inspires fellowship and that the act of people coming together to share a meal is both powerful and important. I invite you to join me in the gifts of food, community, and conversation. My next Pop-Up Dinners are on August 24th, September 8th.

More info:

Plant-Based Pop-Up Dinner

August 24th

7pm- 9pm

Land Park

Food-Simply.com/Events

Facebook: @FoodSimply