Rocklin Quarry Adventures Park Eyes September Opening after Several Delays

ROCKLIN -- After months of delays, the Adventure Park in the Rocklin quarry says it’ll open in September.

Originally set to open in June, then July, then August -- the opening kept facing delays.

“Construction is coming along very well. We’re preparing to open," Rocklin city spokesman Michael Young said. "We’re just looking at some final training and inspections and when those are complete we’ll be opening as soon as possible.”

Young now estimates a September opening -- ideally for the Labor Day weekend.

"This is a unique attraction, not just in the area but really the United States," he said.

Young says that the unique nature of the park comes with distinct construction issues, which is why it’s taken longer than expected to build.

"Putting in these unique elements some of them haven’t been built in this type of area before. So construction delays that happen to many projects have happened here," Young said.

The $13 million park will feature ziplines, rock climbing and free fall jumps.

Neighbors just hope it’ll be worth the wait.