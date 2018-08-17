Stockton Investigating Whether Code Enforcement Officer Stole from Woman’s Office

STOCKTON — With the flick of a wrist, a man is seen pocketing a document that Constance Carter said belongs to her.

Around his neck, is a badge that appears to identify him as a Stockton city code enforcement officer.

“There was really no rhyme or reason, he didn’t really say any of this stuff on the phone,” Carter, the CEO of Catalyst Real Estate Professionals, told FOX40.

Carter owns a lending company and said the paper could have been a receipt, a check or a check stub.

“A lot of sensitive information so I have no idea what he picked up,” she said.

Carter said the video was taken last August inside the beloved Empire Theatre building after business owners were forced to move out by the city, citing safety hazards. She said the officer explained to her a very different version of what really happened.

“On the call he said, ‘I opened the door and I said, ‘hello, hello’ and I just stayed outside until the police officers came,” Carter said. “What we saw was him coming going around, looking through our things.”

She said she held onto the video for so long on the advice of her attorney. Carter said she’s sharing it now because of conflicting information from city officials,

“It’s very frustrating. I think the biggest thing is just the no accountability, you know,” she said.

A city spokesperson told FOX40, “We were just made aware of the surveillance footage today and are currently looking into the matter.”

What Carter said she’s upset with is the information officials explained to us last week. That the property owner, not the city is responsible for securing and checking the building.

“And that goes back to the video where last year I get a call from code enforcement and he says, ‘Oh we were out there doing a routine check.’ So what is it?” Carter said.

The city also told us permits to start work on improving a part of the building are ready for the property owner, to which Carter replied.

“Like, he can just pick up the permits every time, we could have done this a year ago, like they just weren’t willing to work with us.”

Other business owners such as Vito Casciaro said he’s unaware of when the building will reopen. He just feels the only thing he can do is be patient.

“A lot of costumers and a lot of people from the community met with us there and everything and everybody’s waiting, you know, we’re looking forward to being back,” Casciaro, the co-owner of Empresso’s Coffee House said.

Carter added there is additional video of the man going through her files, taking pictures of documents but she does not want to share the footage just yet, in case she takes legal action.