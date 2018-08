Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- BENT held their program launch party on Wednesday where attendees were first to receive the 2018 BENT Film Festival program. Check out the video for more information on BENT and the 2018 Film Festival.

BENT, formally known as Sacramento International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival (SIGLFF), was founded in 1992 and is Sacramento's longest running film festival, according to their Facebook page.