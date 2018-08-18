Family Remembers Jaime Manuel, the Man Who was Killed With Officer Griess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY -- The daughter of Jaime Manuel, the man killed - along with a CHP Officer, on Interstate-80, shared memories of her father Saturday night during a prayer vigil.

49-year-old Jaime Manuel was killed along with officer Kirk Griess when a car hit both men during a traffic stop.

Jamie Manuel says her father was her best friend. She said her father was always just a call away even when the two were in different countries.

Her fondest memory - traveling from the Philippines to visit her dad in America for Christmas but now she’s come back to plan his funeral.

With candles lit, the family of Jaime surround each other in prayer.

“Even though were countries a part he checks with us, it doesn’t feel like it is,” said Jamie.

Jamie and her mom live in the Philippines and first heard about Jaime’s death from a family member.

“It’s actually really crazy, all of this happened in a flash,” expressed Jamie.

Manuel along with CHP officer Kirk Griess were tragically killed back on Aug. 10th. 36-year-old Sean Walker slammed into the two men in his pickup truck while distracted on his cell phone, according to investigators.

“You can expect someone to die from an illness you can prepare for that,” Jamie said.

She says her dad was a family man; always supporting his loved ones back in his native country.

“He makes sure to get on social media and ask us little things, ‘what are you doing today, how’s your mom,’” said Jamie

Now this family is saying a prayer for a father and husband taken from his family far too soon.

The family says they have set up funeral arrangements for Jaime next week.

If you’d like to help the family with Jaime’s funeral arrangements, you can do so by visiting their GoFundMe page.