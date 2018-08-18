FOX40 Celebrates Pet Week!

Posted 3:30 PM, August 18, 2018, by , Updated at 03:32PM, August 18, 2018

This week, FOX40 is celebrating Pet Week!

From August 20-24 we’re focusing on our furry, scaly, feathery friends that we love so much. Here’s is list of segments to look out for:

  • Adopt a Pet Segments
  • Dog Costume Photo Shoot
  • How to Become a Pet Foster Parent
  • How to Find a Lost Pet
  • Apps for Pet Owners
  • Healthy Food for Dogs
  • Dog Training
  • Dog Makeovers

Send us your favorite pet photos and you could be featured on the morning show! — Make sure you include details including names of the people/pets in the photo and where you’re from.

