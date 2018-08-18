Gun Wielding Suspect Shot, Killed by Ceres Officers Following a Hit-and-Run, Officials Say

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday afternoon leading to the death of one suspect. Officials say the suspect was brandishing a firearm near a skatepark before becoming involved in a hit-and-run after driving away from the scene on Moffet and Fowler Roads in Ceres.

Around midafternoon on Saturday, the Ceres Police Department received a call about someone brandishing a firearm near a skatepark at Smyrna Community Park. The caller reported the suspect was driving a dark colored Lexus. While responding to the first call, officers received a call about a hit-and-run on East Whitmore Avenue between Mitchell Road and Moore Road. The person who called in the hit-and-run was a witness to the incident and followed the suspected vehicle; the description of the vehicle matched the description of the first caller: a dark colored Lexus.

Ceres police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle; the driver failed to yield to the officers’ emergency lights and sirens and a pursuit began. The chase led to an unincorporated part of Stanislaus County just outside of the community of Denair.

The vehicle stopped at the intersection of Service Road and Sperry Road before one of the five occupants of the suspect’s vehicle exited, according to law enforcement.

Currently, details of what happened next are unknown however, officials confirm that a Ceres police officer fired their service weapon, striking the suspect that was brandishing the firearm in the abovementioned incident. It is still unclear at this time if the suspect fired any gunshots.

Officers detained the other four occupants of the vehicle before emergency personnel were cleared to enter the scene and administer life-saving techniques to the suspect that was shot. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Stanislaus County Sherriff’s Department is the lead investigating agency of this officer-involved shooting and will be assisted by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office.

FOX40 is working to obtain and confirm more details. Stay with us for more information as it becomes available.