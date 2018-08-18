The 7th Annual StocktonCon: Where Heroes and Fundraising Both Help the Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Ghostbusters, Superman, Wonder Woman and Deadpool were just a few of the heroes taking over the Stockton Arena Saturday for the 7th annual StocktonCon. Providing the community with fun and meet and greets with superheroes isn’t the only goal of StocktonCon; the event also gives back to the community by raising money for local charities.

Whether you were decked out in a movie quality costume or not wearing much at all, the 7th edition of StocktonCon had something for first timers and veterans.

As people of all ages posed for pictures with their favorite characters, others sifted through the comics and memorabilia; but most of all, the event is about sharing a passion, and a hug.

“Meeting new people because you make new friends here and from your favorite show, dressing up as characters, maybe anime characters. You can just meet new friends,” said attendee, Nadia Dutra.

As thousands filtered through to see panels, celebrities, artists and vendors, hundreds more were being helped because a portion of the proceeds from the event goes to United Way and other local charitie.

“It’s overwhelming and humbling and I’m just so grateful for what people are able to do. Over the first six years of the event, we’ve been able to raise $130,000 for charity and being able to do something like that was really the intent of this,” said StocktonCon’s president, Mike Millerick.

Andy Prokop, president of United Way of San Joaquin County added, “we’re so proud to be a partner in this. It’s been 7 years now. Each year it gets better and better.”

Knowing that their fandom makes a difference in the community means a lot to those who attend as well.

“It’s great, wonderful to hear. Any support for that is awesome,” said a cosplayer who goes by the name of Wraithpool.

Dutra added that “if I’m having fun and helping people, that’s just the best.”

StocktonCon will also run tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stockton Arena.