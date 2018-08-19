Friends Speak Out on Teen Killed in Late Night In-N-Out Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- A 19-year-old was shot and killed outside the In-N-Out on Kettleman Lane in Lodi Saturday night and two men were arrested a short time later. Friends of the victim spoke about what led to the shooting and how they will remember him.

Kayla Appling and her friends were at In-N-Out around 11:45 Saturday night when tragedy struck.

“We had gone inside and all you hear is gunshots and everyone starts running inside and everyone is screaming and yelling, and I go outside to look for my sisters because both my sisters were there, and you just see him on the ground,” said Appling.

Appling says 19-year-old Trever Seabourne was the victim. She had gone to Tokay High School with Seabourne and says they had been playing a game called assassins with a group of friends when police say a dispute broke out between two groups in the parking lot of the restaurant chain. Police say 19-year-old Andres Valdivia fired several shots and Seabourne died at the hospital.

“He was such an amazing person to be around and he didn’t deserve to die. No one deserves to be shot. He was just trying to have a good time with friends and people had to come along and ruin it. It just takes one second for someone to be gone and you never know when the last time you are going to see someone is. It just really sucks that he had to die,” Appling said.

Richard Rigmaden met Trever a year ago in Hawaii and they became best friends; he says Seabourne was protecting his younger sister before shots were fired.

“He posted on his snapchat story that people were messing with his little sister and I swiped up asking him what was wrong, and he didn’t answer back. That’s something I would have done. Help my family members too. But they didn’t have to kill him, didn’t have to shoot him. They could have fought. He should have called me if anything. I would have went with him,” Rigmaden said.

Police say Valdivia and 20-year-old Leonardo Alcantara were arrested shortly after the shooting during a high risk stop near highway 99 and Morada Lane in Stockton. Valdivia was booked for murder and weapons violations. Alcantara faces accessory and weapons charges.

“Now these parents have to bury their 19-year-old son who had so much to live for and his little sister had to see it all happen. It’s just so sad,” Appling expressed.