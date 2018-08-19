‘He’s Not Coming Back’: Ceres Father Looking for Answers After Son is Killed by Police

CERES — The father of 15-year-old Spencer Mendez is wanting answers after his son was shot and killed by a Ceres police officer yesterday.

“He was a good kid. I mean, he’s not coming back. There’s no way of bringing him back now. I mean, what I want for him, I want to have him here with me,” George Mendez said. “And I can’t have that.”

Family says Spencer was a pretty typical kid. He loved football, he was an excellent wrestler and he sometimes made bad choices.

Police were called to Smyrna Park in Ceres to investigate a report of someone in a dark colored Lexus was waving a gun out the window.

Police say that car later was involved in a hit-and-run. When a Ceres police officer tried to pull it over it sped away to a nearby field where Spencer would lose his life.

“Immediately upon the vehicle stopping, one suspect jumped out of the vehicle armed with a handgun, and the Ceres police officer fired,” Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tom Letras said.

Police have not said that Spencer fired the gun, or pointed it at the officer.

His parents have been told they will be allowed to view his body tomorrow morning.

“I haven’t seen him yet,” his father said. “I want to know if he was shot in the back.”

Neighbors reported hearing six shots. Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.