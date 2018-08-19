Lodi Family Raises Money for Man Hit, Killed by School Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI -- A family in Lodi is mourning the loss of one of their own. 30-year-old Salomon Rodriguez was riding his bicycle Friday when a school bus hit him, he later died from his injuries. Now, his family is raising money for Rodriguez’s body to be sent home.

Family members say Rodriguez had only been living in Lodi for 2 years.

He was working two jobs and raising money to bring his wife and child to the US from Mexico.

Now, his family is raising money, to send his body back home to Mexico for a proper burial, by washing cars.

With water, soap and sponges, a family is hoping to wash away some of the pain of losing one of their own.

“My family and I are raising donations for my uncle, he passed away. He got run over by a school bus,” said Christian Rodriguez.

Christian hosted a car wash to pay for funeral expenses for his uncle, Salomon Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was riding his bike to his second job Friday afternoon in Lodi, when a school bus hit him.

“I heard a loud crash,” said Kim Haynes who was driving by when the collision occurred.

Haynes, a former EMT, pulled over to see if she could help.

“The guy that was hit looked in pretty bad shape, so we decided not to move him,” Haynes stated.

She waited with Rodriguez until emergency crews arrived.

“Telling him to hang on. That we were here. That help was coming just stuff like that,” Haynes said.

Rodriguez died in the hospital.

Now, his family just hopes Rodriguez will be remembered for the man he was— not the way he died.

“He would always smile he was always in a good mood. He was just a really nice person,” Christian said about his uncle.

The driver of the bus stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Right now, highway patrol has not said whether she’ll face any charges.

If you'd like to help the family out, you can do so by visiting their GoFundMe page.