After Delays, Cracker Barrel Opens in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — After a few delays, the long-awaited Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Sacramento opened Monday.

Several people were lined up outside before the restaurant opened at 6 a.m.

The restaurant is at 1000 Howe Avenue, the site of the old Canton Super Buffet. It was originally slated to open in May, but that was pushed back to June and then again to August.

The Sacramento location is the second in California. The first is in Watsonville.

Crack Barrel spokeswoman Breeanna Straessle says the store hired between 195 to 215 full-time and part-time employees.