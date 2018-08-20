Centuries-Old Oak Tree Splits, Falls onto Land Park Home

SACRAMENTO — A massive tree in South Sacramento split right at the trunk on Monday, falling on top of a home.

“I’m telling you, it sounded like a big dumpster fell out of the sky and hit the road,” said neighbor Carol.

Two homes were evacuated but no one was hurt.

The tree has been in the area for 200 to 300 years.

“We never would allow houses to go around a tree like this now,” said arborist Tim Dailey with Titan Tree Service. “We have much more information. We would have created a park here.”

For more than a decade, Dailey has been trying to keep the tree healthy, trying to prevent it from coming down. But he always knew there was a risk.

The homeowners also invested a lot in trying to save it.

The City of Sacramento requires a permit, along with a good reason, for homeowners to cut down a heritage or protected oak.

Now the whole tree will have to come down.

“Oh, it’s heartbreaking, it’s heartbreaking,” Dailey said. “I mean, knowing that we’ve maintained it through all these years, doing everything we could, actually inspected it. And to see something like this happen. The only silver lining is that no one was hurt.”

The tree survived wild wind storms and intense drought but it was a pleasant summer day that saw its demise.

It’s commonly called “summer branch drop” and there’s a scientific explanation for it. On warm dry days, trees will retain water in their branches rather than release that water as usual. That makes the branches heavier.

There is no telling how long the rest of the tree could stand on it own. So until it’s removed, the neighboring home will have to evacuate too.

It was a favorite tree for so many in the neighborhood but a mixed blessing to be living in its shadow.