Join the City of Elk Grove and the Multicultural Committee as you learn about other cultures through music, art, food, entertainment and much more at the 7th annual Elk Grove Multicultural Festival, Presented By Kaiser Permanente. Enjoy two stages of musical and dance entertainment, local artistry on display, cultural displays and booths, a kids craft area, car show and much more. Free admission and parking. Celebrate our diversity and travel the world without leaving Elk Grove!

Elk Grove Multicultural Festival

Saturday

10am-5pm

Elk Grove Regional Park

Free!

ElkGroveCity.org