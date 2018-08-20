Farmers, Community Leaders Gather at Capitol to Rally Against ‘State Water Grab’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Farmers, cities and community leaders from San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced counties came to the State Capitol Monday to object a pending plan by the California State Water Resources Control Board that increases river flows into the watershed by 40 percent.

But so much water is being taken out of the San Joaquin River and its tributaries that some are calling it an environmental crisis.

Critics say the Water Resources Control Board has ignored scientifically proven remedies that keep the water flowing.

Cutting off access to river water has galvanized the opposition, which will seek remedies in the legislature and in the courts if the plan is not somehow amended.