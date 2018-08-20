Fight Breaks Out during North Sacramento Garage Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters responded to a garage fire early Monday in North Sacramento, but flames weren't the only thing emergency responders had to deal with.

Crews arrived to find the garage on El Camino Avenue near Fairfield Street engulfed in flames around 2:30 a.m.

Sacramento Fire Department Battalion Chief Rusty Van Vuren says the fire was started by downed power lines, and those the fire was quickly put out once those lines were shut off.

Officials say a fight between "a large number of people" broke out during the fire, prompting police to respond. One person was detained and another was taken to the hospital.

Van Vuren says it was unclear why the group started fighting.

The garage was a total loss.