Man Held for Impersonating a Deputy Once Worked as Corrections Officer

SACRAMENTO -- From Sacramento police to the CHP, anyone can find just about any local law enforcement patches at Capitol City Uniforms and Equipment in Sacramento.

"You can buy anything you want, as long as it doesn’t have an insignia on it," said owner Minnie Takhar.

To buy any kind of agency-specific items, whether it be patches, pins or even hats, you have to prove where you work, according to Takhar.

"We have one protocol and one protocol only, which is you have to present your photo identification from the agency you work for," Takhar said.

The ID has to have been issued in the last two years. It's all in place to make sure no one pretends to be in law enforcement when they are not.

"Those are the people you go to if you are in trouble," Takhar told FOX40. "So we want to make sure those are the right people that you are going to be approached by or approaching."

It's to stop people like 33-year-old Brad Beaver, who is accused of impersonating a Sacramento sheriff’s deputy.

He was arrested at the airport last week while wearing official gear, including a sheriff’s patch and badge, as well as having lights on his car.

"Mind you, there’s great forgery out there for a lot of things, so there’s only so much we can do," Takhar said.

It’s still unclear why he was dressed as a deputy or where he was able to get the uniform. He does have a history in law enforcement when he worked as a corrections officer at Folsom and Sacramento prisons from 2008 to 2017.

For now, Beaver is in jail on a $1 million bond and Takhar is working to make sure no one else gets their hands on official gear unless they deserve it.

"If you don’t feel good about it, just deny the sale," Takhar said.

Beaver is expected back in court on Thursday.