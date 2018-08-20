Rescuers See Multiple Cases of Birds Caught in Fishing Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANGELS CAMP -- Wildlife rescuers in the Sierra foothills are noticing a troubling trend: animals getting tangled up in fishing line.

Angels Camp resident and volunteer wildlife rescuer Elissa Wall shared with FOX40 three stories and photographs of birds that were recently rescued from fishing line entanglements. The rescues happened within one month's time this summer.

In one case, Wall and her husband successfully freed and released a goose that was wrapped in fishing line at White Pines Lake in Arnold.

"He had it wrapped around both legs," Wall explained. "It went all the way up his chest. He was having trouble walking."

In a separate case, Tri County Wildlife Care rehabilitated and released a goose that had a fishing lure hooked onto one of its feet.

In a third case this summer, Elissa helped rescue a young bald eagle that had swallowed a fishing line and hook at New Melones Reservoir. The eagle was rushed over to Tri County Wildlife Care and from there to Avian Health Services for emergency surgery.

"She's been rehabbing and she will be released shortly," Wall said. "So it's a success story that we're absolutely thrilled about."

But Wall knows that for all the success stories there are many more that don't end well for wildlife.

"Each bird that was stuck, if we weren't there, or somebody wasn't there to intervene to assist with them, they would have certainly died," Wall said. "How often does this happen where there's nobody there to rescue it and these animals suffer and die?"

FOX40 spent an hour Monday afternoon on one small section of New Melones Reservoir shoreline and had no trouble finding fishing line, hooks, weights and a lure.

Wall would like to reach as many people as possible with an important message.

"Please, please be careful what you do with your fishing line," Wall urged. "Please haul it out. Please don't leave anything behind."

She added if you are at a body of water and you see fishing line or other gear left behind that animals could become tangled in, please remove it and enjoy the rewarding feeling of knowing you're helping wildlife.