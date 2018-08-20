Shoes for School Kids in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mission of Shoes That Fit is to tackle one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new sneakers to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive.

A new pair of shoes can be life-changing for a child. School attendance, self-esteem, and behavior improve. Physical activity increases. Smiles return. All from an often over-looked item – a good pair of shoes.

Our vision is that, one day, every child in America who needs new shoes gets new shoes, allowing all children the opportunity to reach their highest potential.

You can make a donation today to make a difference in the lives of children in need at www.ShoesThatFit.org. You may also call for more information (909) 482-0050.

More info:

Shoes That Fit - Back To School Promotion

Now thru October 6th

Any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location

(909) 482-0050

ShoesThatFit.org