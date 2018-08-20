Stockton Mayor Lays Out Guaranteed Basic Income Plan

STOCKTON — Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs laid out his plan for SEED, or Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, which would provide $500 a month to select families for 18 months.

Starting in November, 1,000 notices will be mailed to families in Stockton neighborhoods with a median annual income of $46,033 to let them know they qualify for the program. From there, a randomized algorithm will select 100 families to receive the money.

“I have no say, no influence, have no idea,” Tubbs said at a news conference Monday. “They’re building an algorithm that will pick that to make sure it’s representative of the diversity of Stockton.”

Around $40 would go toward trimming Leslie Wesson’s lawn and $200 toward his PG&E bill. He says the rest of a potential $500 stipend would go toward peace of mind.

“I don’t need no stress and that’s one of the main things the doctor told me, and I stress about the little things,” Wesson said.

Wesson, who can only walk a few steps at a time, says he’s lived through a stroke and been on life support twice. He says the money would help him thrive.

The money is not taxpayer funded and comes from the Economic Security Project and other philanthropic funds.

The recipient selection and evaluation is led by two independent researchers.

Once people get the money, researchers will check in with recipients and study how the money affects them with financial security, civic engagement, health and wellness.

The money is unconditional and the goal is to see how a basic income impacts families.

“Some people will use it for childcare costs, some people will use it for health care, some for housing with the rents rising in the city the way they are,” Tubbs said.

Critics have argued little oversight leads to abuse but Mayor Tubbs says he has faith.

“If I didn’t believe in the capacity of the folks who elected me and who I represent me every day to make good decisions, I probably shouldn’t be mayor,” Tubbs said.

Researchers say the money should be considered charitable income, and are working to ensure this additional income is not taxed.

The mayor says families not selected will be asked to be a part of a comparison group and that the whole goal of SEED is to see how a basic income would affect families.