The Lincoln Brewery You Have *Goat* to Visit

LINCOLN -- GoatHouse Brewing Company is giving their customers the unique chance to check out some farm animals while enjoying an ale.

For the last five years, Michael and Cathy Johnson have drawn in customers for pints and goat petting. In April, Forbes named the brewery the second fastest growing craft brewery in the country.

"We draw people from not only all over the state but surrounding states," Michael Johnson said. "We’re the only place to get our beer and get this experience right here."

GoatHouse is located at 600 Wise Road in Lincoln. It is open Thursday through Sunday. For more information go to their website.