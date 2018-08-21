Simone is in the studio with K9 Officer Jax and Sergeant Josh Dobson getting the details on the upcoming Run with Cops 5K in Sacramento.
3rd Annual Run with Cops 5K
-
Six Blessings: Check Out These Adorable Sextuplets at Six Months Old
-
Man Arrested in San Diego County After Allegedly Attacking Wife With Chainsaw in Front of Children
-
HIV-Positive Shelter Worker Sexually Abused 8 Immigrant Boys, Court Docs Say
-
Young Suspect in Deadly Shooting had Prior Run-Ins With Police, Sheriff’s Department Says
-
Video Shows Sole Survivor of Fiery Crash Open Door, Roll Out of Burning Plane
-
-
Jog Turns Into 2-Week Nightmare After Woman Accidentally Crosses US-Canada Border
-
Officer Wounds Self During Pursuit Near San Diego Marathon
-
Burglar Called Cops for Help after Breaking into an Escape Room — and Not Being Able to Find His Way Out
-
Sign Ripped from New Jersey Yard by Hurricane Sandy Lands on French Beach Nearly Six Years Later
-
A Mom on a College Tour Called the Cops on Two Native American Teens Because They Made her ‘Nervous’
-
-
Sheriff Fires Deputy Who Defeated Him in South Dakota Primary
-
Protesters, Council Members Clash at Heated Sacramento City Council Meeting
-
Driver who Killed 4-Year-Old in 1968 Suffers Similar Fate in Baseball Field Crash