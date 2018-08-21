All Orchard Supply Hardware Stores to Close by End of Year

SAN FRANCISCO — Starting Thursday, Orchard Supply Hardware stores across the country will begin the process of closing down, according to KRON4.

Officials tell KRON4 all stores will permanently close by the end of the year.

With its headquarters in San Jose, Orchard Supply Hardware has locations in California, Oregon and Florida.

Lowe’s purchased Orchard Supply Hardware in 2013 after the home improvement and gardening retailer filed for bankruptcy.

More information on the closures will be sent out Wednesday.

Orchard Supply Hardware has stores at the following locations:

7431 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove

4249 Elverta Road, Antelope

1350 East Main St., Woodland

1015 West Hammer Lane, Stockton

189 West Louise Ave., Manteca

1975 West 11th St., Tracy

Modesto: 2800 Sisk Road; 1800 Oakdale Road

3051 Geer Road, Turlock