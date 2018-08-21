Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us for our 5th annual Zumbathon, Beat the Heat event! Come out Sunday, August 26 to meet some of the best Zumba instructors and firefighters from greater Sacramento. Doors open at 9am, the event starts at 10am. Take pictures with firefighters, dance with Zumba instructors, and make unforgettable memories while raising money for burn survivors and the Firefighters Burn Institute!

More info:

'Beat the Heat' Zumbathon

Sunday

Doors open at 9am, event at 10

Orangevale Community Center

(916) 739-8525

FFBurn.org