Bill Being Sent to Governor’s Desk Would End Cash Bail in California

SACRAMENTO -- The days of monetary bails could soon be a thing of the past in California and that means everyone in the bail bonds industry could soon be without a job.

On Monday, Senate Bill 10 passed by a narrow vote in the Assembly, 41-27. After passing its Senate vote, 26-12, it will now head to Governor Jerry Brown's desk.

"We’re actually an ally to getting people out of jail that are not under the government umbrella," said Golden State Bail Agents Association President Topo Padilla.

SB 10 would eliminate money-based bail as an option for someone to be released from jail awaiting trial. Instead, counties would follow a pretrial risk assessment of a person before releasing them.

Padilla says the industry is open to changes but this bill goes too far.

“We need to lower the bail schedules, lower the costs, we’ve been trying to do that but instead of fixing that they want to eliminate the industry," he told FOX40.

For the last two years, Senator Bob Hertzberg has been working to get the bill to this point.

Hertzberg believes that monetary bail is discriminatory toward low-income people arrested for non-violent crimes. They can’t afford the bail so, instead, they stay in jail.

"We’re costing government millions and millions of dollars keeping people in jails, ruining people's families, ruining their opportunities for jobs," he said.

Hertzberg made revisions to the bill to help it pass the assembly.

Now, groups like the ACLU of Northern California, which were longtime supporters of the reform, are coming out against the bill.

Opponents say SB 10 will cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars to establish, would actually increase the number of people in jail and would give more power to judges.

But one thing both sides of the issue did agree on Tuesday morning is that it is too late for negotiations.

"I don’t think you can compromise on this issue when the issue is getting rid of bail," Hertzberg said.

"How can you have a conversation with somebody that wants to eliminate you rather than do the tough work and try and fix the problem?" Padilla said.

Since the revisions of SB 10 were made, the California Police Chiefs Association told FOX40 News that they have switched their stance from opposing the bill to remaining neutral.