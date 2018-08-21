Female Pedestrian Hit, Killed on Highway-99 Near 47th Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman was hit and killed on southbound Highway-99 near 47th Avenue.

Authorities say the woman was hit by two cars; both drivers stopped and are cooperating with investigators.

Investigators believe the woman was trying to cross the freeway for unknown reasons.

One of the drivers reported that it appeared the woman crossed over from the northbound side, came over the center median and began crossing the southbound side.

CHP closed three lanes of traffic and reopened them around 5:30 a.m.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.