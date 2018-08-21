Fountains, Faucets Shut Off at Grant Union H.S. after Lead Found in Water

SACRAMENTO — Drinking fountains and faucets have been shut off at Grant Union High School after district officials say “elevated levels” of lead and copper were found in the water.

The Twin Rivers Unified School District says results from a routine sampling in July came back on Aug. 16, showing how much lead and copper was found in the water.

Grant’s water supply comes from a well, which the district says has been tested and cleared. More water samples were taken on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Twin Rivers Unified School District says fixing the problem could mean replacing drinking fountains and faucets and the school’s pipes.

The district says bottled water is being provided to students and staff in the meantime.