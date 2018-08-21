Homelessness Debate Heats Up at Woodland City Council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- The Woodland City Council heard from dozens of residents Tuesday night on the issue of homelessness in the city.

City leaders have been working this summer on a plan to address Woodland's growing homeless population. One controversial proposal involves a "tent city" to be set up at a location that has yet to be determined.

An overflow crowd of residents who have been debating the topic on social media decided to voice their opinions during the public comment period of Tuesday's meeting, the majority opposing the tent city idea.

Crime and property values were some of the issues raised by those who are opposed to a tent city. Those in favor of the idea said it would be a positive first step toward helping the homeless.

Council members, restricted by the Brown Act from speaking on items not on the agenda, listened but said little during the comment period.

The homeless issue will be on the agenda of the Woodland's council meeting on Sept. 18 .