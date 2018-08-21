Man Trying to Take Pictures from Lodi Parking Garage Falls to His Death

LODI — A man trying to take pictures of the cityscape fell from a Lodi parking garage Tuesday night and later died.

Around 7:15 p.m., the Lodi Police Department reports a 63-year-old Asian man was found on the sidewalk near Pine and Sacramento streets with significant injuries. He died after being transported to an area hospital.

It appeared the man had been leaning over the edge of the parking garage when he lost his footing and fell 40 feet.

The man was found with a digital camera, which had recent pictures of the Lodi Arch, the downtown area and some railroad tracks.