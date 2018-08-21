Photographer Who Fell from Lodi Parking Garage Identified

LODI — A man trying to take pictures of the cityscape fell from a Lodi parking garage Tuesday night and later died.

Around 7:15 p.m., the Lodi Police Department reports a man was found on the sidewalk near Pine and Sacramento streets with significant injuries. He died after being transported to an area hospital.

The man was later identified as 63-year-old Jiyoun Park.

It appeared Park had been leaning over the edge of the parking garage when he lost his footing and fell 40 feet, according to the police department.

Park was found with a digital camera, which had recent pictures of the Lodi Arch, the downtown area and some railroad tracks.