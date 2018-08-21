Proposal Aims to Streamline California’s Sentencing Rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A proposal to cap the maximum sentences for convicted felons is one step away from reaching the governor’s desk.

State Senator Steven Bradford's, D-Gardena, Senate Bill 1279 would cap sentences at double the base term imposed by the trial court, doing away with many added enhancements and special circumstances

It would not apply to gang enhancements, kidnapping, aggravated sex assaults on a child or previous violent felonies.

The bill has passed by the Senate and is awaiting action by the full assembly after getting committee approvals in both houses.